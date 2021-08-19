2022 Lamborghini Countach Imagined With Rear Wing and Retro Wheels

Loosely previewed by the Lancia Stratos Zero concept, the Countach was presented as a design study at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. The wedge-shaped supercar was then adapted for series production in 1974, and by 1990, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese delivered 1,983 examples.
A huge difference over the Miura came in the guise of the upward-opening scissor doors, and the biggest differences over the design study are the NACA ducts on the doors and rear quarters. Taking inspiration from a one-off commissioned by Walter Wolf, the Italian automaker couldn’t resist affixing a V-shaped rear wing over the rear deck of the Countach LP400 S.
This design element brings us to Brian Monaco, who decided that Lamborghini’s all-new Countach looks better with a rear wing and a few other stylistic changes. The period-correct wheels give the V12-engined supercar a very different visual identity from the production model while the redesigned taillights, rear bumper, and louvers complete the makeover.
One of the most interesting elements of the rendering is the small air channel that exits from the center of the rear wing, a personal interpretation of the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva system from the Aventador SVJ. Because the all-new Countach integrates a 48-volt electric motor and a supercapacitor instead of a conventional battery, it’s also worth mentioning that it cranks out more horsepower and torque than the track-focused model.
The Volkswagen Group-owned automaker quotes 803 horsepower (814 PS) and 557 pound-feet (755 Nm) of torque, which are very respectable numbers for a car this old. Case in point: the automated manual that's obviously worse than the Huracan's DCT. Oh, and by the way, what Lamborghini calls the Countach is a combination of the Aventador S as the basis of the vehicle, Sian FKP 37 for the hybrid stuff, and Squadra Corse SC20 for the taillights.
Limited to 112 units worldwide, the Countach is the final incarnation of the 10-year-old Lamborghini Aventador. A yet-to-be-named replacement is coming in 2022 with a new V12 (naturally aspirated) and plug-in hybrid assistance that’s expected to include an electrically-powered front axle.
