This Incredible-Looking Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Is the First One in India

Imagine being the only one in your country to own one of the most luxurious limited-edition Lamborghinis, especially when there aren’t too many Lamborghini owners to begin with. In the U.S., such exclusivities are hardly possible, but in India it does happen, and it’s exciting.
It’s no secret that Bollywood stars like to treat themselves to some of the most expensive cars, just like any celebrity in the U.S., and some of them recently showed off their new Lamborghinis. But a special kind of beast, from the highly exclusive Lamborghini Urus Capsule Graphite edition, made its way to India a couple of days ago. It’s the country’s first Lamborghini from this particular limited edition series, and it belongs to Jr NTR, also known as N. T. Rama Rao Jr., a superstar of Tollywood (Telegu language cinema).
Ironically enough, the actor didn’t get to welcome his precious (and pricy) deluxe vehicle, when it arrived, as he is filming in Russia at the moment. Nevertheless, the news of the stunning SUV’s arrival in the city of Hyderabad (the Indian state Telangana’s capital) made headlines. After all, this is the first model from the Urus Graphite Capsule to get to India.
Described as a super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus gets a satin-effect matte finish for this limited edition, with vibrant contrasting details that underline its powerful character. Out of the four color options, Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, and Bianco Monocerus, Jr NTR went for the Nero Noctis, with contrasting details in Arancio Argos – a bold combination that will definitely draw attention on the road.
Of course, the interior of the limited-edition SUV is designed to perfectly complement the two-tone exterior, but we won’t get to see more of this particular Lamborghini Urus until the famous owner finally gets to drive it. What we do know is that it includes the premium perforated and ventilated Alcantara seats, with the well-known Q-citura stitching and embroidered logo.
We bet the actor is anxious to get back home just so that he can feel the power of that 641 HP twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and flaunt what is now most likely one of the most expensive luxury vehicle to be owned in India.
