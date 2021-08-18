Here’s a Lamborghini Chrono Smartwatch Idea to Go With the New Countach

We’re used to seeing watchmakers getting in bed with auto companies for the creation of unique or at least rare timepieces, but most of the time, the end products are old-school designs and care little for the advancements made in the industry toward smartwatches.
But what if someone, somewhere, decided to tie the knot with prestige or popular car brands and come up with the smartwatches to match? Kind of like the Tesla Model W we talked about not long ago, only for the more pretentious car buyers?
The same group that came up with the digital idea of the Model W created the Chrono design we have here. Granted, this group specializes in car leasing, not smartwatches, but their idea has enough merits to it to be worth a quick glance.
Equally as imagined as the Model W, the Chrono comes as one with “flair,” sporting a seatbelt-style strap with the Italian flag stitched onto it. The shell of the watch is inspired by the Aventador front end, and it also has carbon fiber bezel caps.
The piece has been envisioned with all the usual smartwatch functionalities, but also a few extras, such as a time-telling format resembling the Huracan rev counter, wireless ignition, and remote rev counter to allow you to really stand out in a crowd.
There’s also a lap time tracking function that could be used to display “your best attempts around Europe’s most prominent circuits.”
Now, the Chrono is just a rendered watch, and chances of someone really trying to make it are probably slim. But it, together with other similar ideas for car-related smartwatches, only goes to show there would probably be a market for such things if only someone would dare venture into this segment.
After all, with all the Aventador- and Huracan- inspired bits, it would probably be a perfect match (maybe with some different colors) for the new Countach as well.
