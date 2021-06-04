Porsche Design Huawei GT 2 Watch Is a Luxury Sports Car for Your Wrist

It's a well-established fact that the automotive industry and watches are a perfect match, and the Porsche Design Huawei GT 2 is here to prove it. It's a luxury smartwatch inspired by the streamline design of racing cars that mixes a sharp, black look with lots of tech goodies.
It's a pretty big watch that features a 46.7mm light titanium case set with a sapphire crystal to protect the AMOLED 1.39" touchscreen. Its black dial and red signals are specifically designed to mimic a car's dashboard indicators. The side buttons sit against the frame, allowing for an effortless adjustment.
The 455 mAh battery lifespan will last around two weeks, and it can be wirelessly charged in less than two hours. It's truly a smartwatch created for a dynamic lifestyle. It can track data for over 100 different workout modes, including climbing, outdoor running, rowing, surfing, tennis, and more.
The GT 2 offers information such as average speed, maximum incline, and distance while skiing. The Golf Mode is able to analyze your swing posture and gives information to help you improve your swing speed and frequency when golfing.
It also helps track all the exercises and moves, measuring oxygen levels in the blood at all times. Plus, its 24-hour heart rate detection sensors alert the wearer when the heart rate exceeds or falls below the normal level.
The range of tech features doesn't stop there, as this smartwatch can also function at night to monitor sleep quality. Receiving, rejecting, and muting calls is also possible thanks to the watch's Bluetooth connection. To top off the list of specs, GT 2 runs on a Kirin A1 processor and has 4 GB ROM and 32 MB RAM.
It sports a titanium alloy strap with a butterfly buckle, and it can be firmly locked with a simple snap. The clasp unlocks by pressing on both sides.
Overall, the GT 2 is a smart watch that offers lots of practical features, especially for folks who have an active life. However, it's a toy for the wealthy because its price is nearly double that of an Apple watch series 6. Unfortunately, like other Huawei products, this timepiece is not available in the U.S.
