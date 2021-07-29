Tesla Model W Watch Is Not What You Think, Wish It Were

In the eyes of its fans, but also its detractors, Tesla is all sorts of cool. In the span of just a decade or so, the California-based carmaker has completely changed the industry, from the way cars are made to the way they are driven.
Despite all the problems Elon Musk is causing the company (let’s face it, many of the issues some people take with Tesla are caused not by the cars it makes, but by its leader’s slips of the tongue), the man is clearly a genius, and the state of the current auto industry is proof of that.
What Musk seems to lack, despite having come up with crazy stuff like the Teslaquila or the Boring Flamethrower, is an eye for other kinds of products. I mean, imagine how crazy Tesla fans would go if they’d have something like a smartphone, or a smartwatch, or a smart-whatever, wearing the company’s iconic T signature.
To date, we know of no plans of Tesla making such things. But that, of course, does not stop others from dreaming, and coming up with renderings of how such things would look like. Because yes, what you’re looking at is not a real thing, but a rendering created by a UK company that specializes in… car leasing.
Car Lease Special Offers is how they’re called, and when not busy doing their usual thing they seem to occupy their time with such gimmicks. The latest adventure is called If Car and Tech Manufacturers Swapped, and shows imagined smartwatches made by Tesla, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.
The Tesla design, called Model W, brings “subtle nods to the Californian brand and full vehicle connectivity.” It comes with a portrait screen “larger than Apple’s equivalent,” three differently-colored mesh straps, and clasps shaped like the T logo.
We’re not provided with a closer look into the thing’s spec sheet, given how this is just an imagination exercise and all, but we are told it can be linked to the Tesla car the wearer is using, can be used to set the cabin temperature, and check the charging status.
Question is: would you buy it?
