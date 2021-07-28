Music Video Filmed Entirely Using Strangers' Teslas and Their Sentry Mode

Say what you want about Tesla, but the Sentry Mode is a great idea. All those cameras may have been installed with the ultimate purpose of providing full self-driving ability, but why not use them for other purposes as well while we still wait for that to happen?
With every inch of the car's surroundings covered by at least one camera, Teslas had the perfect setup for the ultimate CCTV surveillance system. With the price of flash drives and SD cards dropping significantly, ample and easily accessible storage space wasn't a problem either, so with all the hardware ingredients already in place, all that was needed was the required software.
Thanks to the over-the-air updates, that getting that to hundreds of thousands of vehicles wasn't exactly a problem either so, literally overnight, tons of vehicles on the street became recording devices on wheels.
The Sentry Mode was created to protect Teslas against vandalism and provide video evidence for their owners in case of any kind of dispute with a second party involving the vehicle, but it was since used for other purposes too. More often than not, it helped the Police or other investigators in identifying and catching criminals, but a band called SIR PRYCΞ came up with a very different use for it.
Back in 2016, we've seen a short clip shot exclusively with the reverse camera of a Toyota Prius, so the idea is hardly original, except this project is about more than the medium itself. Instead of asking to borrow a Tesla from a friend who owns one, the members of the band simply drove around the country for several months looking for parked, unattended Teslas.
So far, it sounds a bit creepy, but trust us, it gets better. The four members of the band then began to sing along to the tune, knowing the EV's system would be recording. After they were done, they would leave a note on the car instructing the owner where to send the footage.
In the end, enough people did what they were asked so the authors could pile the footage and come up with the clip you'll see below. The images themselves aren't particularly special but knowing how they were obtained makes the watch a lot more enjoyable (even if the music isn't exactly your cup of tea).
It's actually the social component that makes everything stand out rather than the use of an unconventional filming method. It's the fact the success of the project relied on the goodwill of some strangers who had to take the time to extract the video and upload it somewhere on the Internet. While not the most useful, it's definitely one of the coolest ways the Sentry Mode has been used so far.
