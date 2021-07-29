Pioneering 7-Seater Electric Jet to Be Powered by Porsche’s Battery Manufacturer

3 Your Private eVTOL Is Ready to Fly You Anywhere. Just Relax, No Pilot Needed

It might sound like a cliché, but when 2 German industry leaders join forces, you can expect a high-quality outcome. Aerospace company Lilium has teamed up with Customcells, who recently launched a joined venture with Porsche, for developing high-performance batteries that will power an innovative 7-seater electric vertical take-off and landing jet (eVTOL). 7 photos



The German company has already partnered with several important players in related industries, including Honeywell, Lufthansa Aviation and Ferrovial, an airport operator who will help develop 14 vertiports in Florida. Customcells is the latest company to join this respectable line-up, as the lithium-ion battery supplier for the electric Lilium jet. It will begin manufacturing battery cells for high-quality series production at its Tubingen location, one of the most modern production lines in Europe.



In fact, Customcells’s performance was confirmed by Porsche, who



The 7-seater Lilium jet is based on the company’s Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT) proprietary technology, that integrates the electric motors into the wing flaps. This way, the aircraft gains aerodynamic efficiency, better payload, with reduced noise levels, and also allows thrust vector control throughout various flight phases.



With a 27.9-foot (8.5 meters) length and 45.6-foot (13.9 meters) wingspan, the Lilium



