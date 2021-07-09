Your Private eVTOL Is Ready to Fly You Anywhere. Just Relax, No Pilot Needed

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology is on the brink of completely transforming air mobility, but how accessible will it be? Are future air taxis going to be something that everyone can experience? Most likely, not. But there’s a solution for that, because somebody though of developing personal eVTOLs that bring this innovative experience to your fingertips.
How would you like to get inside your eVTOL and fly anywhere you’d like, without you actually having to do anything, without a pilot and without anybody else in there? This is what Ifly promises to offer. One of the youngest air mobility startups, called Next, has come up with the concept of a personal air vehicle that’s equally performant as air taxis, perfectly safe and affordable.
Ifly is designed with 8 propellers, 8 electric motors and a cozy passenger vehicle. You’ll be the passenger, but there will be no pilot. Thanks to the company’s own Skyborg app, the user can simply open a map and select the preferred destination, on the touchscreen of their iOS or Android mobile device. This will instruct the Ifly vehicle to fly in autonomous mode until the chosen landing site.
The company is also trying to obtain the “Powered Ultralight” qualification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Ifly, so that no pilot license is required to fly it.
In terms of safety, Ifly is equipped with advanced flight control systems and it’s able to automatically perform a safe landing or return home, if the battery drops to the minimal safety power level. In the worst case scenario, there’s even a ballistic parachute that deploys automatically.
Now, all we need is for Ifly to actually be made. Since it’s such a new concept, the startup is still waiting for investors. But, the good news is that the eVTOL has already undergone proof-of-concept flight testing and is currently patented, so it’s only a matter of time until the first lucky people will get to fly in this groundbreaking air vehicle.
