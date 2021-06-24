Hyundai Brings Sci-Fi Movies to Life With Advanced Air Mobility Ecosystem

Not many people know that Hyundai is literally reaching for the sky, having extended its operations beyond cars and looking into eVTOLs. But it’s doing much more than developing an air mobility vehicle – Hyundai dreams of building an entire infrastructure for the future air mobility, and envisions completely transformed urban spaces.
The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group is moving forward with the ambitious “city of the future” project, that is based on building an eco-system for advanced air mobility (AAM). It recently launched a partnership with Anra Technologies, a company that provides traffic management solutions for unmanned system operators, and the plan is to develop an air traffic operating environment for future innovative vehicles, such as eVTOLs.
It’s great to hear about new eVTOLs being built all around the world, but that won’t be enough, without the proper infrastructure. These aircraft operators need help with airspace management, for safe operations. This is what Anra provides, through a range of air traffic solutions called Smartskies, that supports AAM operators with not only tracking and monitoring, but also authorization and registration.
Plus, it provides advanced solutions for mission planning and strategic deconfliction (information exchange). And if you’re not impressed by Smartskies yet, know that it’s currently the only airspace management platform that provides AAM services for both NASA and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency).
Hyundai, on the other hand, centers its vision for urban transportation on 3 main pillars – personal air vehicles (PAVs), purpose built vehicles (PBVs), and a hub, which is an innovative connection point where passengers are linked with both regular vehicles and air-based vehicles. Uber is the other major partner in this project, participating in developing the future PAVs. As far as PBVs, these are eco-friendly vehicles that will be connecting passengers to the Hub.
According to Hyundai, “the answer is literally up in the air”, and we are now one step closer to it.
