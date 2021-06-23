USAF’s First Electric Ultra-Short Takeoff Plane Blows eVTOLs Out of the Water

The U.S. Air Force is serious about introducing innovative air mobility vehicles into its future operations. Electra was just selected by USAF to develop ultra-short takeoff aircraft, as part of the Agility Prime program. In only a few years, we will be seeing Air Force-operated electric aircraft like nothing we’ve seen before.
According to USAF, there are now more than 200 companies that are developing cutting-edge vertical flight aircraft based on electric vertical takeoff and landing technologies (eVTOLs), all over the world. By launching Agility Prime, described by the Air Force as a “non-traditional” program, USAF intends to bring together industry partners, government representatives and investors, in order to speed up the process of making these types of vehicles commercially viable.
This recent contract with Electra is an important step in that direction. Officially unveiled earlier this month, the company’s electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft is now closer to becoming a U.S. military asset. What makes aircraft like these essential for future military use is their great energy efficiency, due to the hybrid-electric propulsion systems.
Electra eSTOL’s system is comprised of a small gas turbine and additional custom components, and it can generate 150 kW (200 HP) of electrical power. Its hybrid-electric turbo-generator powers the 8 electrical motors and charges the battery system during flight – which means there’s no need to return to the ground for recharging, and no special infrastructure has to be built.
Unlike traditional airplanes, this one can take off and land in just 100 feet, by using distributed electric propulsion and blown lift. This advanced aerodynamic technique, combined with the electric propulsion, allows the plane to take off at a fraction of the power required by eVTOL alternatives, using the same amount of ground space. Basically, it’s more effective and sustainable than eVTOLs, with half of their operating costs.
Ground testing for Electra’s eSTOL will begin this year, and the demonstrator aircraft for the U.S. Air Force is expected to conduct its first flight test in 2022.
