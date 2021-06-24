autoevolution
Spirit 44CR(e) Is a Handcrafted Regatta Racer With Eco-Friendly Propulsion
This sailing craft features a handcrafted body and furnishings, while regenerative propulsion and solar panels in the sails recharge massive batteries.

24 Jun 2021, 08:45 UTC ·
To stay alive and thrive, one must adapt. It is the case for any industry in the world, including yachting. One company that has been rolling with the punches and adopts eco-friendly tech is Spirit Yachts.

Spirit Yachts is a fairly young team on the market, but their building techniques and material are steeped in heritage. At the center of every Spirit Yacht vessel sits one main renewable and eco-friendly resource, wood. Handcrafted wood, might I add.

However, being a young team means nothing as this company has created vessels that have appeared in James Bond films. Casino Royale and No Time To Die are two feature films where you can see a Spirit Yacht in action. Continue reading to see what this team is capable of.

The vessel you see here is dubbed the Spirit 44CR(e). This regatta racing ship is more than just a sail and some wood, it’s a first for this team in that it can be equipped with electric drive. With a length of 44 ft (13.40 m), a beam of 10.83 ft (3.30 m), and displacement of only six tons, this vessel is looking to usher in a new level of eco-friendly comfort and speed. By the looks of it, I wonder what movie this vessel might appear in.

As mentioned, the craft is equipped with an electric drive. To generate the necessary power to glide silently through water, Spirit Yachts partnered with Oceanvolt, a specialist team in hybrid and electric marine propulsion, and equipped the 44CR(e) with a ServoProp15 electric drive system, which, might I add, only weighs 65 kg (143 lbs)!

The neat trick behind this motor is that it’s able to regenerate 500 watts of juice at a six-knot speed. This energy is then used to recharge 48VDC batteries while under sail. If no wind is present to get you moving, don’t worry, sunlight must be available.

Two massive solar panels installed aft help the 44CR(e) extract even more energy from the environment. Each can regenerate 175 watts of energy, which, again, is transferred to the batteries.

I know what you may be thinking. How the heck are you going to move a six-ton beast with nothing more than a total of 850 watts of energy (500 watts from ServoProp, 350 watts from two large panels aft). Well, even Spirit Yachts crunched the numbers and reached a similar conclusion; pretty difficult.

So, to change all that, Spirit teamed up with OneSails, a leader in sail and mast production. Through this collaboration, the 44CR(e) brings even more regenerative power. How? Simple, integrated into the vessel’s main sail are more solar panels, producing in total 1,120 more watts of energy. Now, that’s starting to sound better. Fully charged, the vessel has a range of 25 nautical miles at five knots.

As for the type of lifestyle you’ll be living inside, there’s only two words I need to say, James Bond. Really, if a company is known for creating vessels that have reached a level where they appear in movies, don’t you think that they’re built to the same standard?

The upper deck includes the cockpit and seating for eight guests, while al fresco dining can also be enjoyed. Underneath, however, the vessel reveals its sleeping and dining quarters. A six-guest saloon with sofas and a central dining table are found, and so is a fridge, induction stove, sink, and microwave. Oh, and do I really need to mention that wooden surfaces and structures are handcrafted?

Interior spaces are well aerated, and natural light is allowed in through overhead and coach roof hatches. Have you ever seen what happens to Sipo Mahogany when light hits it just right? If natural light isn’t strong on the day you set sail, LED lighting takes care of everything.

When it comes to sleeping, the owner’s room is suitable for two guests, while another guest room can accommodate another two people. If anyone else is accompanying you overnight, the sofas are available and willing.

As far as how much one of these puppies will run you, it’s quite difficult to say, as each vessel is a custom build tailored to its future owner’s taste. But be sure to bring a few million dollars as handcrafted anything is sure to pinch your pennies.

The electric “future” everyone is talking about these days seems to be here already. I wonder what sort of eco-friendly designs yacht builders will come up with next. For now, you have the Spirit 44CR(e) to keep you busy.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
