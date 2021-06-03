Joby Aviation Plans to Use Parking Garages as Landing Sites for eVTOLs

3 This Wingless Air Bus Is Designed to Carry 40 People for Inter-City Flights

Almost a decade ago, flying cars were a sci-fi dream. However, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) are on the verge of becoming a reality and providing a solution to traffic congestion, particularly in big cities. Several companies are already attempting to make air travel a reality. 4 photos



Avoiding skyscrapers and other aircraft can be tricky. There’s also the problem of landing space, which, as you can imagine, there’s not much in crowded cities. Companies are racing to establish a system for air mobility, and it seems like things are starting to move.



Yesterday, June 2nd, California-based Joby Aviation announced that it’s teaming up with parking garage operator REEF to turn car parking areas into “multi-use mobility hubs.” Instead of trying to build new helipads, their idea focuses on using the spaces that are already there.



REFF has over 5,000 locations throughout North America and Europe, according to a news statement. Through this partnership, Joby will have access to a wide variety of rooftop sites in key urban areas of the U.S.



Los Angeles, New York, Miami and San Francisco Bay Area will be the first metropolitan regions where the two companies will share their service.



“Parking structures are ideal locations for us as they allow us to deliver our customers as close to their destination as possible, while minimizing any local impact and reducing the need for building new infrastructure,” notes Joby Aviation founder JoeBen Bevirt.



Joby also plans to launch a passenger service via an app that will provide riders with a faster, emissions-free means to travel in congested metropolitan regions.



For the past ten years, the California-based company has been developing



