autoevolution
 

The Boring Flamethrower Now Selling on eBay for $5,000

2 Feb 2018, 7:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
So, what's next? Will he sell a Boring tank? Boring socks? Boring party music? A Boring man cape, or suit, or something? What will Elon Musk do, now that the $500 oversized lighter he called a flamethrower is sold out?
4 photos
ELon Musk plans to colonize the solar systemELon Musk plans to colonize the solar systemELon Musk plans to colonize the solar system
Well, he has plenty of time to think what's next, now that he has an extra $10 million in his bank account (that's not including sales of the $30 fire extinguisher). That's how much the billionaire was able to raise in less than one week, after selling all of the 20,000 units of the wannabe-weapon for party fun, and apparently, all the extinguishers that come with it.

Musk has not shipped any of the flamethrowers yet but will begin to soon. He promises each of the devices will come with a serial number from 1 to 20,000, numbered in the order of purchase. It is not clear when the flamethrowers will begin arriving in the hands of Elon's troops, but he did promise deliveries this spring.

That hasn't stopped people from already trying to sell the flamethrowers on eBay. You can find Musk' device on sale for prices between $1,000 and $5,000.

The stunt pulled by Musk to raise some more money created quite a stir, including in the upper levels of California's rulers. California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D–Los Angeles) took it upon himself to stop deliveries of the flamethrowers to the local buyers.

“We don’t allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike,” Santiago said.

Buying the flamethrower does not guarantee however its users' right to use it, as laws and regulations are different from state to state. Even if use is allowed, however, the fact that the flamethrower looks like a gun might still get owners in trouble.

We'll probably not hear much news of the Boring flamethrower for a while. We'll have to wait and see the damages or fun it creates after deliveries begin.
Elon Musk boring company flamethrower Tesla
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll car models  