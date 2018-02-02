The Boring Flamethrower Now Selling on eBay for $5,000

So, what's next? Will he sell a Boring tank? Boring socks? Boring party music? A Boring man cape, or suit, or something? What will Elon Musk do, now that the $500 oversized lighter he called a flamethrower is sold out?

Musk has not shipped any of the flamethrowers yet but will begin to soon. He promises each of the devices will come with a serial number from 1 to 20,000, numbered in the order of purchase. It is not clear when the flamethrowers will begin arriving in the hands of Elon's troops, but he did promise deliveries this spring.



That hasn't stopped people from already trying to sell the flamethrowers on eBay. You can find Musk' device on sale for prices between $1,000 and $5,000.



The stunt pulled by Musk to raise some more money created quite a stir, including in the upper levels of California's rulers. California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D–Los Angeles) took it upon himself to stop deliveries of the flamethrowers to the local buyers.



“We don’t allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to imagine the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike,” Santiago said.



Buying the flamethrower does not guarantee however its users' right to use it, as laws and regulations are different from state to state. Even if use is allowed, however, the fact that the flamethrower looks like a gun might still get owners in trouble.



