Tesla Officially Making Booze, Files for Teslaquila Trademark

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 12 octombrie 2018 Back in April, when Elon Musk was still allowed by the SEC to post dumb tweets, the billionaire showed himself “passed out against a Tesla Model 3,” surrounded by bottles of an unknown alcoholic drink.The tweet was supposed to be an April Fool's joke, but the bottles featured in it apparently weren't.Musk called the drink featured in his original tweet Teslaquila. He showed a bottle on Instagram back in the day when his Instagram account was still active, hinting to the fact that the 100 percent puro di agave drink will eventually be produced.And that eventually is soon, as at the end of last week, news surface of Tesla filing an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to register the trademark Teslaquilla.According to CNBC , the trademark is for "distilled agave liquor" and "distilled blue agave liquor."Elon Musk confirmed the news in a subsequent tweet, simply saying that “Teslaquila coming soon … “With the trademark application for the Teslaqula being the only such endeavor Tesla made all year, some might say the car company has officially gone off track.But Elon Musk has a habit of squeezing money out of thin air. One of his other businesses, The Boring Company, has been selling all sorts of things that are not related to their core business, from hats to flamethrowers and bricks made of dirt.Back to the Teslaquila, there's no word yet on when exactly it will become available, whether it will be a limited edition, like the flamethrowers, or how much a bollte will cost.