Elon Musk Reveals Real Teslaquila Bottle on Instagram

4 Apr 2018, 8:41 UTC ·
So, if the booze is real, does that mean the bankwuptcy is real as well?
On April 1, as a means to make his company’s stock plummet even lower, eccentric billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Elon Musk posted the following message on his Twitter account:

“Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?”

Accompanying the text was a photo of himself, as described above and holding to his chest a piece of cardboard with the word bankwupt on it.

This was, of course, an April’s Fool’s joke. One that made Tesla’s shares dip an extra 2.5 percent in an already troubled time for the carmaker. But, in the end, everybody knew it was a joke. The post, the sign, the news, even the bottle.

Only that now Musk shared a photo on his Instagram account showing what appears to be a real bottle of Teslaquila. Not the mixto kind of tequila, but the real deal, 100 percent puro di agave.

Now, it’s Elon Musk we’re talking about here, so this may end up to be one of two things. One, the bottle is some other make of tequila or whatever, on which Musk slapped a sticker printed by himself. Two, we’re looking at the next thing The Boring Company will sell after the flamethrower hit.

We all know Musk is in some desperate need for cash, as Tesla missed its production target for the first quarter of the year, and we also know that crazy ideas that pop into the man’s head from time to time do turn into best sellers.

After posting the tweet on April 1, fans of both Musk and the booze asked him to make it a real deal. Taking all that into account, we are inclined to believe what you see here will be available at the nearest convenience store soon.

We’ll get back to you as soon as Musk announces pricing for the drink, which he will probably sell as “aloe juice” to avoid spirits taxes.


 

