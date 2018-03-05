autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Here is Elon Musk, Touching His Boring Machine Deep in the Hole

5 Mar 2018, 10:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When he’s not selling hats or flamethrowers, Elon Musk sends cars into space. When he’s done with that, he sends machines deep underground. And to make sure they’re doing the stuff required of them, goes down there, in the dark, and touches them.
4 photos
ELon Musk plans to colonize the solar systemELon Musk plans to colonize the solar systemELon Musk plans to colonize the solar system
This weekend, Musk posted a photo on his Instagram account showing one of his nocturnal fantasies. “Deep in the hole with my boring machine. Sometimes when we touch, the honesty’s too much ...” Musk wrote in the comment accompanying the photo.

In case you were wondering what happens to the billionaire when he puts his hands on his machines, you should know the second phrase used by Musk is not his, but comes right out of a Dan Hill love song dating from back to the 1970s.

Now, peculiar as his romantic thoughts are, and leaving aside his obvious inclination towards linking his endeavors to music, we would have very much have liked to know where the boring machine is and what it is doing.

Musk unfortunately did not report on the location of the machine. What we get from that photo is that it is indeed somewhere very dark, possibly underground.

In the final days of February, it was revealed that Musk’s the Boring Company has received a permit from the Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation to start preparatory and excavation work at a site in the country’s capital.

His boring machines are supposed to create tunnels for two different projects Musk is working on at the same time. The first is the hyperloop system, meant to transport people and cargo in pods, through closed and preferably vacuumed tubes.

The second is Musk’s idea of moving public roads underground, where cars would travel not by using their own wheels, but on some type of rail-based transportation platform.
Elon Musk the boring company flamethrower department of transportation
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll car models  