Here is Elon Musk, Touching His Boring Machine Deep in the Hole

When he’s not selling hats or flamethrowers
, Elon Musk sends cars into space
. When he’s done with that, he sends machines deep underground. And to make sure they’re doing the stuff required of them, goes down there, in the dark, and touches them.
4 photos
This weekend, Musk posted a photo on his Instagram account
showing one of his nocturnal fantasies. “Deep in the hole with my boring machine. Sometimes when we touch, the honesty’s too much ...
” Musk wrote in the comment accompanying the photo.
In case you were wondering what happens to the billionaire when he puts his hands on his machines, you should know the second phrase used by Musk is not his, but comes right out of a Dan Hill love song dating from back to the 1970s.
Now, peculiar as his romantic thoughts are, and leaving aside his obvious inclination towards linking his endeavors to music, we would have very much have liked to know where the boring machine is and what it is doing.
Musk unfortunately did not report on the location of the machine. What we get from that photo is that it is indeed somewhere very dark, possibly underground.
In the final days of February, it was revealed that Musk’s the Boring Company has received a permit
from the Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation to start preparatory and excavation work at a site in the country’s capital.
His boring machines are supposed to create tunnels for two different projects Musk is working on at the same time. The first is the hyperloop system, meant to transport people and cargo in pods, through closed and preferably vacuumed tubes.
The second is Musk’s idea of moving public roads underground, where cars would travel not by using their own wheels, but on some type of rail-based transportation platform.