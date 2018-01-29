4K of Boring Company's Flamethrower Sold in Just 24H - $2 Million? Easy

Indeed, it does often look as though an ordinary man couldn't possibly accomplish all the things the Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO has over a reasonably short period of time. Sure, he's not alone in this and he does have an uncanny ability to surround himself with really skilled people, but that still can't hide the fact he's the driving force behind everything happening at his companies.
Last year, Musk showed that even if his businesses were to go bankrupt, he could still make a living out of selling virtually anything you can think of. He proved it by raising $300k with Boring Company's black hat
which sold for $20 to more than 15,000 people in just over a month.
But the sales didn't stop there, and that's because Musk dropped a pretty enticing incentive. He said that if they hit 50,000 units, the Boring Company would also sell a flamethrower. That's even more ridiculous than sending your own car into space
- surely Musk was joking about it, right?
Well, actually no
. Proving he's not a workaholic, but one that also likes to have fun and knows how to do it, Musk kept his promise. More like a blow torch than an actual flamethrower, the potentially dangerous tool was put on sale and has already bagged 7,000 orders for the $500 device.
That would be $3.5 millions for those more mathematically-impaired out there, and it's only been two days since the ordering books were open. With a scheduled run of 20,000 units, they should run out of them pretty quickly. But don't worry, once the flamethrowers are out there, Musk and the Boring Company could make a fortune out of selling fire extinguishers. They've already started, even though they do sell for far less at $30 each.
To round things up, Musk may have dropped a hint on the digging company's next merchandising project: a Freezegun. Yes, it is ridiculous, but with this guy, you just can't know anymore.
Great for roasting nuts %
Don’t do this. Also, I want to be clear that a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one. Unless you like fun.
