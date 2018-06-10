Boring Flamethrowers Deliveries Begin, Dr. Seuss Inspires Terms and Conditions

Terms & conditions for “Not-a-Flamethrower”



As with any object that might be turned into a weapon, the flamethrowers come with a lengthy set of Terms and Conditions buyers have had to agree to before being allowed to buy one. Part of these terms and conditions, written as a poem, have been inspired by Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham, as per Elon Musk's own admission.“I will not use this in a house,I will not point this at my spouse,I will not use this in any unsafe way,The best use is crème brulee...”Musk, visibly excited by the start of deliveries, spent the better part of Saturday tweeting about the flamethrowers. In one of his tweets, he even hints to the fact that the flamethrower might be used in lieu of wood for barbeque, as it will “generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs.”It remains to be seen what effects 1,000 flamethrowers in the hands of Californians would have on, well, California. As if in an attempt to reassure people there's no real danger, Musk even shared a photo of a couple pushing a baby stroller and puffing away flames from the over sized lighter.He captioned the photo: “Nothing makes your baby more zen than a few gentle puffs of a TBC Flamethrower.”Before deliveries begun, California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D–Los Angeles) tried to stop or at least limit their use by putting forward a piece of legislation. The bill was immediately contested by gun-rights activists.The 2017 California wildfire season was the most destructive one on record, burning as per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection 1,381,405 acres (5,590.35 km2) in the state.Ready for the 2018 season?