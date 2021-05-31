Fitbit Tells You What Animal You Are Based on Your Sleep, Also Detects Snoring

More on this:

1 Bugatti Creates World’s Most Luxurious Smartwatch, Priced at Just $899

2 Nintendo Launches a $10 App That Uses the Joy-Con to Detect Home Intruders

3 This Is How to Update the Software on Indian Ride Command Motorcycles

4 Ford’s New Seats Allow Owners to Take a Comfortable Nap in Its Trucks

5 This Skeleton Titanium Watch Looks Cool with a Tesla Cybertruck