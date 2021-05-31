Fitbit Tells You What Animal You Are Based on Your Sleep, Also Detects Snoring

The Fitbit app received a cool update that detects snoring and tells you what animal you are based on your sleeping patterns.
Tracking sleep is one of the strongest features in Fitbit watches, and it’s been around since forever. The company makes sure it’s continually updated and constantly comes up with ways to make it more complex and fun.
A new update in the Fitbit app (version 3.42) has added two new cool features related to sleep tracking, as reported by 9to5 Google. The features are “Snore & Noise Detect” and “Your Sleep Animal”.
The first one works with Fitbit smartwatches that have a built-in microphone and monitors sleep, detecting any ambient noise, including snoring. When you enable the feature, the device turns on the mic and measures sound intensity and snore-specific noises.
There is a baseline noise level and when the app detects something louder than it, its algorithm does its thing to figure out if it’s snoring-related. Several results can be displayed based on the analysis, which tells you how much you’ve snored during a night’s sleep.
If you snore for up to 10 percent of the total time you were asleep, you’ll get a “None to mild” message. If you are in the 10-40 percent range, you are a “Moderate” snorer. The “Frequent” message means you snore for more than 40 percent of the entire time you were asleep. You also receive the loudness level of your snoring in decibels, from very quiet (30dBA or lower) to very loud (90 dBA or higher).
There are some glitches to the feature, however. The first one is that the app measures the noise level but if you are sleeping with someone, the results can indicate their snoring, not necessarily yours. Fitbit can’t tell who was the snorer of the two of you. Another problem is the fact that your snoring level has to be louder than any other ambient noises for the app to pick it up.
The other feature added with the update is rather cuter than it is useful. “Your sleep animal” gives you multiple sleeping profiles and animals, based on your sleeping habits. You can be a short sleeper, solid sleeper, a bear, dolphin, giraffe, tortoise, restless sleeper, to name a few of them.
