Meet Elektron: the Smartwatch That Uses Gravity to Self Charge

The major advantage of having a smartwatch is that you're almost always wearing it on your wrist. It can track your daily activity, measure your heart rate, and more. It's basically an extension to your cell phone. And let's face it, if there's one downside to smartwatches, that is the battery life. This new timepiece, however, claims to provide virtually infinite power autonomy by using… gravity.
While standard smartwatches have a battery life of a day or two, with the most coming from Vector Watch Luna, which boats a 30-day lifespan, the new Elektron uses a self-charging technology that gives it an infinite life, accord to Swiss brand Sequent.
So how exactly does it work? Well, the more the wearer moves, the more kinetic energy is converted into electrical power. The oscillating weight is used to power the movement and its many functions. This concept provides virtually infinite power autonomy, as long as it's worn regularly. Even though once the internal power cell is fully charged, you can even forget about it for a year, put it on your wrist again, and it would still function.
Elektron's dial resembles an analog mechanical watch, but it's equipped with solar-powered indices that glow in low light for visibility. It has no gear or screws, allowing it to function with low noise. Its 42 mm case is made of Grade 2 titanium and has a black DLC coating. A sapphire glass covers the Super-LumiNova coated hands and indexes. It even has a pretty impressive water resistance of up to 50 meters (164 ft).
The smartwatch comes with sensors that can track the wearer's daily activity. Using the Oxygen app, which is available both on Android and Apple devices, the user can see the step count, monitors its heart rate, track the distance and workout using e-GPS, and more.
The Elektron is part of a line that includes the Elektron, Elektron HR, and Elektron HR VIU, three watches with different upgrades for various demands. All timepieces in the collection boast a standby time of more than 12 months, precise timekeeping of ±0.3 seconds per day, and straps are available in #Tide ocean material (granules and yarns 100% made out of plastic waste from oceans), rubber or leather.
If you're tired of charging your smartwatch every day, this new gravity-powered piece might be for you. Currently, Elektron is listed on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter and can be pre-ordered for $599. While it's not the cheapest, technically, for that price it would last you a lifetime.
