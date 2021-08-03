Kevin Hart's New Muscle Car Crew Series Is Live, See the First Episode for Free

The renowned American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer has been making the rounds for gearheads in more than one way recently. And that just goes to show how versatile the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-born star really is.
Let’s start with the sad news, as we were recently a bit heartbroken to find out that although someone else offered to pay for the trip, Kevin Hart refused to go into space. If you followed the reasoning behind fellow actor Ashton Kutcher’s own decision to back out of a scheduled flight, then you already know Hart’s rationale: it’s still too risky.
After all, he’s also a family man, and he recently entrusted his life in the hands of his daughter – riding in the passenger seat with her at the wheel after just turning 16 a few months ago (and getting a Mercedes-Benz as a present from dad)… so he must have considered that he tempted fate enough already.
What’s a bit safer, although still involves Hart and a splash of adventures, is his MotorTrend app show, which recently premiered online. Now, as it turns out, everyone is allowed – albeit for an unspecified, limited period – to check up on YouTube the full first episode of Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew. No need to hurry up, just go to the bottom of the page as we’ve already embedded the treat down there.
In the new show, both Kevin Hart and his friends have decided that it’s finally time for them to join the amazing muscle car world. Naturally, it all starts with a bit of fooling around, namely Hart arriving in a custom beauty and revving up the engine to the point of not hearing what others have to say... repeatedly. Then, everybody shows off their muscle cars and decides to attend a show... where they find out that ignorance is not necessarily bliss.
So, they start doing something about it, namely taking the cars to a builder shop and having them customized. As far as we can tell, this show is going to be a mixture of great fun, cool cars, and a little bit of learning about what makes muscle car builds utterly special. Cool.
After all, he’s also a family man, and he recently entrusted his life in the hands of his daughter – riding in the passenger seat with her at the wheel after just turning 16 a few months ago (and getting a Mercedes-Benz as a present from dad)… so he must have considered that he tempted fate enough already.
What’s a bit safer, although still involves Hart and a splash of adventures, is his MotorTrend app show, which recently premiered online. Now, as it turns out, everyone is allowed – albeit for an unspecified, limited period – to check up on YouTube the full first episode of Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew. No need to hurry up, just go to the bottom of the page as we’ve already embedded the treat down there.
In the new show, both Kevin Hart and his friends have decided that it’s finally time for them to join the amazing muscle car world. Naturally, it all starts with a bit of fooling around, namely Hart arriving in a custom beauty and revving up the engine to the point of not hearing what others have to say... repeatedly. Then, everybody shows off their muscle cars and decides to attend a show... where they find out that ignorance is not necessarily bliss.
So, they start doing something about it, namely taking the cars to a builder shop and having them customized. As far as we can tell, this show is going to be a mixture of great fun, cool cars, and a little bit of learning about what makes muscle car builds utterly special. Cool.