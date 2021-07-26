Electric Maserati IEX Concept Promises an SUV to Rival the Lamborghini Urus

One automotive designer from Pasadena, California, seems to be just as inspired by the brand as everyone else, so much in that Li Ding came up with the Maserati IEX concept, a render that explores a limousine-like interior on an electric crossover vehicle.
Having a look at Mr. Ding’s LinkedIn profile, it quickly becomes evident that the work you are seeing isn’t just some artist that had a go at renders. Since 2012 this gentleman has been studying industrial and product design, eventually becoming an automotive designer with the ICONA Group.
As for Maserati, since 1914, this manufacturer of all things vehicular, has risen to be, not only a symbol of speed and design, but also elegance and luxury. Today, walk past any parking lot, catch the trident logo out of the corner of your eyes, and you know exactly what you just witnessed, even if you didn’t see the rest of the car.
The idea behind the IEX is to design an “Intelligent Electric Xrossover” vehicle that’s able to offer limousine-like space and features inside, while the exterior draws its inspiration from the GT model vehicles from Maserati. As for the chassis itself, Mr. Ding included a classic skateboard platform upon which the IEX is created. Yes, it is electric.
But, as much as Maserati is seen brandished over and over on this car, the benchmark for the design is the Lamborghini Urus. If you’ll have a look at the side view images, the Urus is more than evident in the geometry of the vehicle and its overall design. But, being a Maserati, design cues from the automaker have been included.
Inside the IEX, Ding took a swing at the features and layout. What I personally enjoyed is the center console and dashboard. The same edgy, yet flowing look of the exterior has been appropriately mimicked inside. The dashboard includes a two-tone color scheme with a seemingly equal blend of both tones, while electronic gauges show only what is needed and nothing more. Sturdy bucket-like seats also tell you that the IEX is ready to haul some butt if needed, after all, it is a Maserati.
One other feature worth noting are the side mirrors and turn signals. For these two features, Ding replaced the mirrors with cameras that feed real-time video to the driver and the turn signals have been neatly adapted into the same space.
All in all, you could say it is or isn’t a Maserati. I mean, if all the logos and everything of this nature would vanish, would you still be looking at a Maserati. That's how you know if a vehicle concept is or isn’t one that will resonate with the brand. What do you think, by design, Maserati or not?
