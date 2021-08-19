LaMelo Ball’s Neon Yellow Lamborghini Urus Packs 1016 Industries Widebody Kit, 24” Wheels

If there’s one NBA family that absolutely loves expensive rides, it has to be the Ball family. Everyone from LaMelo to Lonzo, LiAngelo and even their dad Lavar has been seen driving cars worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars.
As far as LaMelo is concerned, he might just be the most famous Ball brother at the moment, especially after winning the Rookie of the Year award back in June, having averaged 15.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 6.1 assists per game. With that in mind, he certainly should treat himself to a flashy new car, especially after entertaining so many of us with his smooth and team-oriented playing style.
While it may not be as comfortable as his Novitec-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Melo’s new Lamborghini Urus, shown off by the folks at Champion Motoring, certainly stands out on its own, even in a sea of other Lambo SUVs. The main reason is that custom widebody kit by 1016 Industries, although the tennis ball-like color theme and the 24-inch wheels clearly play their part.
The kit is comprised of a fender arch set, custom side skirts, a front aero lip, rear diffuser, roof spoiler and a trunk lid spoiler. This Urus also has a custom hood and for a really unique touch, the red brake calipers feature a sticker that says ‘Rare’, which could be a nod to how talented Melo is on the court.
Short of any potential performance-enhancing modifications, Ball’s neon yellow Urus should be putting down 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 nm) of torque, courtesy of a twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, mated to an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic transmission. Off the mark, you need about 3.5 seconds in order to hit 60 mph, while 0-124 mph (200 kph) is attainable in 12.8 seconds, according to Lamborghini.
While it may not be as comfortable as his Novitec-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Melo’s new Lamborghini Urus, shown off by the folks at Champion Motoring, certainly stands out on its own, even in a sea of other Lambo SUVs. The main reason is that custom widebody kit by 1016 Industries, although the tennis ball-like color theme and the 24-inch wheels clearly play their part.
The kit is comprised of a fender arch set, custom side skirts, a front aero lip, rear diffuser, roof spoiler and a trunk lid spoiler. This Urus also has a custom hood and for a really unique touch, the red brake calipers feature a sticker that says ‘Rare’, which could be a nod to how talented Melo is on the court.
Short of any potential performance-enhancing modifications, Ball’s neon yellow Urus should be putting down 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 nm) of torque, courtesy of a twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, mated to an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic transmission. Off the mark, you need about 3.5 seconds in order to hit 60 mph, while 0-124 mph (200 kph) is attainable in 12.8 seconds, according to Lamborghini.