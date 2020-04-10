Lancia Stratos Zero Concept Revisited, Rendered Into Lancia Stratos HZ Zero

Lancia isn’t appreciated as much as Alfa Romeo, and that’s a bit of a bummer if you remember the Italian automaker’s greatest moments and its trailblazing history. In the World Rally Championship, for example, Lancia has the most constructors’ titles at 10 versus Citroen’s eight and Peugeot’s five. Prior to the forming of the WRC, the Fulvia finished first in the International Championship for Manufacturers rally series.

20 photos