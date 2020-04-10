Lancia Stratos Zero Concept Revisited, Rendered Into Lancia Stratos HZ Zero

Lancia isn’t appreciated as much as Alfa Romeo, and that’s a bit of a bummer if you remember the Italian automaker’s greatest moments and its trailblazing history. In the World Rally Championship, for example, Lancia has the most constructors’ titles at 10 versus Citroen’s eight and Peugeot’s five. Prior to the forming of the WRC, the Fulvia finished first in the International Championship for Manufacturers rally series.
The automotive industry also has plenty to thank Lancia for, starting with the first five-speed transmission and first V6 and V4 engines fitted to a production car. Earlier still, the Theta of 1931 was the first European production car with a complete electrical system offered as standard.
Oh, and let’s not forget about the Lambda, featuring a monocoque chassis instead of the ladder chassis that was so common back in the 1920s.
Even though the Lamborghini Marzal is the grandfather of the wedge, virtuoso Marcello Gandini took the wedge-shaped design to a wholly different level three years later with the Stratos Zero Concept. The road-going and rally-oriented Stratos models were a little less radical, but still, Lancia cemented the wedge while the Countach perfected it.
Following in the footsteps of the Stratos Zero from 1970, 3D artist and architect Rodrigo Castro used Blender and Cycles to render the Stratos HZ Zero using a car model from Fabio Palvelli. Needless to say, the pixel work remains pretty faithful to the original concept while adding a little bit of modernity as well as a cyberpunk aesthetics here and there.
As opposed to other automotive-related renderings, the Stratos HZ Zero also happens to feature a cleaner look than the original instead of visual garnish such as a widebody kit. The Lancia logo up front has been deleted as well.
No information was given on what hides under the hood, but a modern take on the V4 engine from the Fulvia would be perfect with a little electrical assistance. Speaking of modern cars, remember Porsche fielding the 919 Hybrid in the World Endurance Championship from 2014 to 2017?
The Le Mans-winning prototype combines a 2.0-liter turbo V4 with an electric motor driving the front axle and a seven-speed transmission that connects the mid-mounted engine to the rear axle of the 919 Hybrid.
If Lancia were to bring back the Stratos as a thoroughbred supercar for the road and the track, there's no denying this setup would be an exciting yet different proposition compared to the twin-turbo V8s as well as the naturally aspirated V10s and V12s that Ferrari and Lamborghini offer.
