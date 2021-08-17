The New Lamborghini Countach Had a Wheel Curbed During the Monterey Car Week

Curbing a wheel isn’t exactly the most gratifying experience from the driver’s perspective. Spoiling the wheel’s appearance with curb rash is one thing, but you also have to waste money and time finding a garage that will properly repair the damage or replace the wheel altogether.
Wheel curbing is most distressing when you’re driving an exotic such as the brand-new Lamborghini Countach. Sometime during the Monterey Car Week, someone has somehow damaged the rear driver-side wheel of the very first LPI 800-4 produced by the craziest brand in the supercar business.
We don’t know exactly how much the Raging Bull is asking for a Countach, but we do know it’s a multi-million-dollar special edition limited to 112 units worldwide. The reason Lamborghini has limited the Aventador-based supercar to 112 units is because of the codename for this project. Oh, and by the way, the Countach LPI 800-4 serves as the Aventador’s swan song.
Estimated to cost anything between $5,000 and $10,000, the curbed wheel is a small price to pay for the publicity that Lamborghini received in these past few days. A retro-modern take on the Marcello Gandini-designed Countach that ran from 1974 through 1990, the newcomer features a high-revving V12 and a supercapacitor that powers a 48-volt electric motor.
If this hardware seems a little familiar to you, that’s because the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker has employed the same powertrain as the Sián FKP 37. Combined, the system outputs 803 horsepower (814 PS). Torque isn’t too shabby either, especially when the electric motor supplements that screamer of a powerplant with 26 pound-feet (35 Nm).
However, the Countach suffers from the same problem as every other Aventador-based model. The seven-speed transmission goes through clutches like there’s no tomorrow, and it’s not exactly smooth either because it’s an automated manual instead of a torque-converter auto or a dual-clutch affair.
We don’t know exactly how much the Raging Bull is asking for a Countach, but we do know it’s a multi-million-dollar special edition limited to 112 units worldwide. The reason Lamborghini has limited the Aventador-based supercar to 112 units is because of the codename for this project. Oh, and by the way, the Countach LPI 800-4 serves as the Aventador’s swan song.
Estimated to cost anything between $5,000 and $10,000, the curbed wheel is a small price to pay for the publicity that Lamborghini received in these past few days. A retro-modern take on the Marcello Gandini-designed Countach that ran from 1974 through 1990, the newcomer features a high-revving V12 and a supercapacitor that powers a 48-volt electric motor.
If this hardware seems a little familiar to you, that’s because the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker has employed the same powertrain as the Sián FKP 37. Combined, the system outputs 803 horsepower (814 PS). Torque isn’t too shabby either, especially when the electric motor supplements that screamer of a powerplant with 26 pound-feet (35 Nm).
However, the Countach suffers from the same problem as every other Aventador-based model. The seven-speed transmission goes through clutches like there’s no tomorrow, and it’s not exactly smooth either because it’s an automated manual instead of a torque-converter auto or a dual-clutch affair.