Lamborghini Celebrated 50 Years of the Countach in Style

Lamborghini sent two classic Countach models to the 70th Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California. The Italian marque celebrated the Countach's 50th birthday there, and the organizers honored that anniversary with a dedicated class that had six international entrants.
This year's celebration of the Countach was marked by the presence of its modern successor, the Countach LPI 800-4, but the event at Pebble Beach was not about that car. Instead, it was all about the classic wedge-shaped model. Lamborghini owns several units of the Countach, but the company brought two of the most important ones to Pebble Beach.
We are referring to the first surviving Countach and the last Countach manufactured. Both come from the Lamborghini Museum of Technologies (MUDETEC) in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The last Countach ever made rolled off the production line on July 4th, 1990. It was painted metallic silver, with a gray leather interior, and was the 25th Anniversary model. This example was never sold, but that was not the case with the first example of the Countach.
The first surviving Countach prototype, which was an LP400 with chassis number 1120001, was the second prototype ever built and the first example of the LP400 series. That exact vehicle was displayed at the 1973 edition of the Geneva Motor Show. Then, the red car with a black interior went to be tested by various magazines of the time.
Interestingly, Lamborghini decided to paint it in its current shade of Verde Medio (medium green) and fit it with a Verde Chiaro (light green) interior. In that configuration, the vehicle was then displayed at the 1973 edition of the Paris Motor Show, the IAA in Frankfurt, and the Earls Court London Show.
The oldest surviving Lamborghini Countach prototype was then sold to an undisclosed buyer, and its fate remained in the dark for decades. The vehicle was found in a barn in Switzerland in 2004, and Lamborghini then bought it back and restored it to its former glory. From the moment the restoration was complete, the car was kept in the company's museum.
These two examples of the Countach were not judged in the Concorso, but six other units were. As Lamborghini notes, the Countach class had six examples judged. Three units were LP400 models, two from 1976, and one from 1977, a sole LP 400 S from 1981, and two LP 5000 Quattrovalvole models, one made in 1985, and another in 1986.
Stephan Winkelmann, President, and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, along with Mitja Borkert, the Director of Centro Stile Lamborghini, were Honorary Judges in the Concours d'Elegance at Pebble Beach.
The title of First in Class went to the 1981 Countach LP 400 S, with chassis number 1121316, owned by Robert Bishop. The car was initially sold in the Middle East, but never registered there. Nevertheless, the vehicle remained in the Middle East for several years, until a Swedish enthusiast bought it and restored it in Italy. From there, the car was exhibited for a while in the company's museum, and from there it went to its current owner, who drives it regularly.
