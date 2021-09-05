Lamborghini Flaunts Retro-Styled Countach LPI 800-4 At Milan Design Week

Some sentimental people say that supercars are not constructed like normal cars are, but rather crafted by skilled artisans in the same way an artist or a painter would make their creations. If this is the message Lamborghini wants to send about its newly revived Countach LPI 800-4, the message is dually received.
The Milan Design Week was where Lamborghini’s latest and perhaps most intriguing creation to date was on display for all to see.
Alongside an Aventador Ultimae edition, the final version of the flagship Lamborghini of the last decade, and mint condition classic Countach LP 400 are displayed in separate “dynamic boxes” which show off the cars from every angle.
A 1:6 replica of the Tecnomar mega-yacht for Lamborghini 63 will also be on display at the exhibition throughout the event.
Lamborghini’s exhibition space at this year’s Milano Design Week is specially designed to display the unique and easily identifiable design standard developed by the company that can largely trace its roots back to the original Countach LP 400.
This near 800 square meter exhibition displays the DNA found throughout Lamborghini’s design history found in every car they make, and how that design philosiphy will inform their cars of the future.
This is also shown less subtly by the remarks written on the glass display to the Aventador, which boldly reads “Future Is Our Legacy”.
The new Countach and the Aventador it was based upon are likely to be the last in an iconic line of mid-engined V12 Lamborghini sports cars.
With this heartbreaking but foreseeable demise on the horizon, Lamborghini is ready and able to present its cars as the works of art that they and their customers believe them to be. When the all-electric revolution comes to silence these V12s forever, we’ll likely be happy they did so.
