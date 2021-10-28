5 Lambo Huracan STO Gets Sound-Hooned on Autobahn, 201 MPH Looks Effortless

Automobili Lamborghini Joins With Movember to Highlight Men’s Health

Throughout November, Automobili Lamborghini will officially join as a partner of men’s health activists Movember for a fundraising and awareness campaign aimed at improving men’s mental health and addressing suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. 7 photos



To help, Movember funds projects around the world to help engage men and aid them in understanding best practices and accelerating positive change. To date, the organization has funded more than 1,250 projects around the world.



The highlight of the campaign takes place on Saturday, November 6, when around 1,500 Lamborghinis take to the streets of major cities around the world to spread awareness via a single, collective gesture: participating Lamborghinis will be emblazoned with hood decorations in the shape of a mustache which symbolizes the charity.



Cars will join the parade in New York, London, Sydney, Bangkok, Rome and Cape Town. Customers from all over the world are invited to take part in a Bull Run put on by 92 Lamborghini dealers to spread Movember’s message. The foundation is also opening a fundraiser on a dedicated platform



According to Stephan Winkelmann, the Chairman and CEO of



According to Stephan Winkelmann, the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, says his company is focused on health screening and prevention projects, as well as schemes to support diversity and inclusion.

