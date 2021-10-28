Microsoft Reveals Games You Must Play to Unlock Several Forza Horizon 5 Cars

Forza Horizon 5 is just around the corner and yet we’re still getting information about Playground Games’ upcoming racing game. Yes, we’ve been getting tons of details about the structure of the campaign, as well as a long list of vehicles that will be included in the game, which isn’t even final yet.
Today, the team behind the hotly-anticipated race sim revealed that some of the cars in Forza Horizon 5 can be unlocked ahead of the game’s release by playing other titles. But don’t worry, you won’t be forced to play something that you might not like; Playground Games chose a list of games that are not just of the same genre, but also within the same franchise.
These so-called “Loyalty Rewards” will be yours if you play the entire catalog of Forza games. Obviously, you don’t have to finish any of them, you just need to play them for a bit or have played them in the past.
Without further ado, here is what games you’ll have to play (or have played already) and what cars you’ll unlock by playing them, as announced by Playground Games:
While we’re pretty sure fans of the series won’t have any troubles unlocking these cars, newcomers to the series are unlikely to qualify for the Loyalty Rewards, since Microsoft delisted all older Forza Horizon and Motorsport games from the store due to the expiry of various car and track licenses.
Xbox Game Pass members can still play Forza Horizon 4 if they haven’t done that already, but that’s the only Forza series game that’s still playable on Microsoft’s game service. Basically, you must be a true fan to be able to unlock these Forza Horizon 5 cars, but that’s why they’re called “Loyalty Rewards.”
- Forza Horizon 1: 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
- Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
- Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna
- Forza Motorsport 5: 2013 McLaren P1
- Forza Motorsport 6: 2017 Ford GT
- Forza Motorsport 7: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
