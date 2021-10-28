Carl Woods Speeds His Lamborghini Huracan, Calls It “Batmobile”

3 Lamborghini Huracan STO Is More American Than You’d Think, Reveals Racing DNA on Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@carljwoods) Carl Woods' fiancé, UK model Katie Price, has been in a treatment center since her arrest after crashing her car in late September 2021. The TV personality rolled over with her BMW while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. At the moment of the crash, her driver's license was suspended.But that doesn’t mean former Love Island star Carl Woods can’t enjoy his own cars. He just posed next to a black Lamborghini Huracan, calling it his “Batmobile.” The supercar received some modifications, which include a massive wing similar to the one found in the Huracan Performante.Weeks after Katie Price’s horrific accident, Carl Woods showed on social media how he drove his expensive supercar over the speed limit in a now-deleted Instagram video. While he didn’t test its limits on city grounds, fans noted how Woods drove 53 mph (85 kph) in a 40-mph (64-kph) zone. He shared the footage of himself, saying "What a tool this is," and captioned the video saying that "Life is about toys."Fans who noticed that reported the video, and the 32-year-old star and car salesman took it to social media to reveal that Instagram warned him over “offensive comments” on his posts, asking him if he wants to “limit unwanted interactions.”While his error was far from being as big as Katie's, I can see why Carl would push the pedal to the metal more than he should. With a 5.2-liter naturally aspired V8 engine, the Huracan Evo produces 631 hp (640 ps) and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The unit is paired up with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which sends resources to all four wheels. This combination takes the supercar from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, marking a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).This isn’t the first supercar he owns, but any new car deserves some spotlight, especially a Lamborghini Huracan. And something tells me Carl Woods wouldn’t be letting his fiancé get behind the wheel of this one.