1991 Lamborghini Countach Is Too Cheap to Be True, Engine Bay Reveals Secret

Things are not always what they seem. If you ever wanted to buy a Bride bucket seat, you'll know that they are a lot of fake ones on the market. And you'll have the same issue if you're looking to get a set of highly appreciated wheels. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but who wouldn't rather have the original product instead?
It turns out that, as with every other topic, opinions are divided. Hardcore Japanese car enthusiasts will always pay top dollar for a set of Bride seats. But people who can't afford that won't. And people who are in the scene for the bragging rights alone will have the same behavior. And the same story goes for wheels, although in a slightly different manner. We're at a point where fake Rota wheels have been popping up on the market.
And there are still people who don't realize that Rota wheels are copycats of other original wheels. The problem is, when you lower the price of a product, you also compromise on quality. Some people will be ok with that, but if that's going to affect your safety, would you take the risk? In some cases, replicas won't pose such a threat if they don't have a functional role to play, but they're still going to be second best to the original.
For decades people have been building replica supercars, and most often the Pontiac Fiero is a good starting point for that. Ferraris and Lamborghinis are the most common choices. Depending on who is building them and how much money they're spending, the outcome can fool most people. At first glance, I'm certain that this white Lamborghini Countach could pass as real for most people looking at it.
Countach, it might be easier to spot out certain details that aren't original. But if you've never even seen one in real life, chances are you can't tell it's a replica. Well, at least until you ask to see the engine bay. If you have even the slightest idea about these cars, you'll know that the original Countach was fitted with a V12 engine.
But this replica built by Prova Designs is missing 4 cylinders. And that makes sense because – if you want to cut down on costs – you can't afford to use that kind of motor. So you'll have to make do with a 3.5-liter V8 coming of a Range Rover. Performance figures have not been included in the ad. But a safe guess would be that this should be good for about 300 horsepower.
Prova Designs has been building Countach replicas since the early '90s, and it looks like these days they're using Audi V8 engines instead. Their most basic package includes a rotary laser cut chassis, that is supplied ready for suspension mounting. That will set you back £5,950 ($8,174), but you'll have to pay a lot more to get the final product. The build quality seems to be fairly good, or at least better than you'll see with most replicas. Even though this isn't going to sound or drive like a Countach, it certainly looks like one.
So far, it has only been driven for 4,785 miles (7,700 km), and it's currently located in Switzerland. The price is set at $96,629, which is enough for you to get a Lamborghini Gallardo instead. You just have to ask yourself, do you want the real Lamborghini experience or are you just doing it for the 'Gram?
And there are still people who don't realize that Rota wheels are copycats of other original wheels. The problem is, when you lower the price of a product, you also compromise on quality. Some people will be ok with that, but if that's going to affect your safety, would you take the risk? In some cases, replicas won't pose such a threat if they don't have a functional role to play, but they're still going to be second best to the original.
For decades people have been building replica supercars, and most often the Pontiac Fiero is a good starting point for that. Ferraris and Lamborghinis are the most common choices. Depending on who is building them and how much money they're spending, the outcome can fool most people. At first glance, I'm certain that this white Lamborghini Countach could pass as real for most people looking at it.
Countach, it might be easier to spot out certain details that aren't original. But if you've never even seen one in real life, chances are you can't tell it's a replica. Well, at least until you ask to see the engine bay. If you have even the slightest idea about these cars, you'll know that the original Countach was fitted with a V12 engine.
But this replica built by Prova Designs is missing 4 cylinders. And that makes sense because – if you want to cut down on costs – you can't afford to use that kind of motor. So you'll have to make do with a 3.5-liter V8 coming of a Range Rover. Performance figures have not been included in the ad. But a safe guess would be that this should be good for about 300 horsepower.
Prova Designs has been building Countach replicas since the early '90s, and it looks like these days they're using Audi V8 engines instead. Their most basic package includes a rotary laser cut chassis, that is supplied ready for suspension mounting. That will set you back £5,950 ($8,174), but you'll have to pay a lot more to get the final product. The build quality seems to be fairly good, or at least better than you'll see with most replicas. Even though this isn't going to sound or drive like a Countach, it certainly looks like one.
So far, it has only been driven for 4,785 miles (7,700 km), and it's currently located in Switzerland. The price is set at $96,629, which is enough for you to get a Lamborghini Gallardo instead. You just have to ask yourself, do you want the real Lamborghini experience or are you just doing it for the 'Gram?