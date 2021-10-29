The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Is Now a $1 Million Affair

Lamborghini officially bid farewell to the Aventador and with it, to the naturally aspirated V12 engine, with the LP 780-4 Ultimae. The entire production lot of 600 units was sold out three months after the unveiling, thus marking the end of an era.
This means that you can no longer buy an Aventador straight from Lamborghini, so you’ll have to turn to the used car market for one. That is where we found this Aventador SVJ Roadster, listed for an insane amount of money.
Advertised on eBay by McLaren Charlotte of Charlotte, North Carolina, it has a sticker price of $999,996, almost double the original MSRP. It was built last year, has 3,497 miles (5,628 km) on the clock and is finished in Viola on top of the Bianco Leda cabin. Red brake calipers, matte black tailpipes, nose lift system, carbon fiber interior package, visibility and light package, and several other features are part of the build.
Providing an open-top view of the sky above are the two carbon fiber roof panels. Each one weighs 13 pounds (6 kg) and can be manually removed by using the quick-release levers and stored under the front hood. The supercar boasts the same active aerodynamics as its fixed-roof sibling, making it quicker around corners compared to the normal variants of the Aventador.
At the same time, the Aventador SVJ Roadster packs one of the most powerful versions of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. You are looking at no less than 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) produced at 8,500 rpm and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm, directed to the all-wheel drive system with rear mechanical self-locking differential through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Performance-wise, it can top out at over 217 mph (350 kph), with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) taking a mere 2.9 seconds.
