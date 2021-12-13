4 Manny Khoshbin Compliments New Ferrari, Says One of His Favorite Supercars Is Porsche GT3

Manny Khoshbin Adds One More SLR to His Collection, Inspired by Briggs Cunningham’s 300 SL

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Manny Khoshbin talks about the two cars he’s receiving within the next week. One of them is a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and the other one is the scaled-down “Baby Bugatti” that we’ve covered in this article here With nine SLR models already in his garage , you can say that it might just be Khoshbin’s favorite car ever. And this new addition isn’t far from his signature purchases, as he usually prefers one-of-a-kind models.The Heritage Edition, created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) , comes with an impressive background, and, obviously, they're very rare. Khoshbin shared that MSO reached out to him, and offered him a one-of-one model that resembles the first 300 SL sold in the USA in 1955. The lucky owner was Briggs Cunningham, entrepreneur and racing driver.The interior comes in three-tone fabrics, combining beige, silver, and blue leather, handcrafted in Italy. The dashboard doesn’t feature aluminum, and it comes with silver leather instead, giving it a stylish look. As he’s looking at the pictures, Khoshbin says: “This is probably the most unique SLR I’ve ever owned.”It comes with a new exhaust, new wheels by MSO, a front spoiler in carbon fiber, a rear diffuser, a new wing in white and blue, and fins on the hood. He adds that there’s no difference in horsepower, but that this one sounds a little bit louder thanks to the new exhaust. It also features the number “71” on the doors, just like the 1955 SL.One of the problems, though, is that the original 300 SL is still out there, currently owned by another collector. He adds that, given that it was owned by a celebrity, the prize could be estimated between $1 million to $2,5 million. But he’s surely interested in it.