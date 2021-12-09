Dreamy 6x6 Lambo LM002 Visits Miami's Ocean Drive Like It's 1986 Once Again

Some things and places are so easy to recognize that even a crazy mashup presentation won’t take away the ritz and glamour. Of course, virtual automotive artists always like to add their twists.
Lamborghini’s LM002 off-road truck produced between 1986 and 1993 may not be as common as the Urus SUV, but it’s still way easier to recognize. Not to mention standing out in a crowd with one. Still, that was not enough for Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media. So, he decided to make it even more special again.
As per his description and our records, some time ago he tried his skills on a white “Rambo Lambo.” That one morphed into a 6x6 monster of the 1980s that looked ready for an ultra-luxurious safari. Now, with experience also comes the desire to reinvent past things. So, he recently decided to rethink the 6x6 idea all over again. And also place the LM002 in a different setting.
One that’s probably even more famous than any Lamborghini, given its general appeal. Miami’s Ocean Drive has seemingly become the new perfect background for his 6x6 Lambo LM002. But that’s not all, as this outrageous mashup is one for ages. So, the massive truck is also digitally painted in a bespoke Bleu Tahiti (fits the scene, right?), which is inspired by an exceedingly rare Countach made by Lambo with a “shocking PPG Acrillico Lacquer paint,” as per wearecurated.
It is neatly contrasted by the full white heels and matching interior for the “baller” look. Naturally, the wheel/tire combination is slightly larger, and that’s also valid for the rear. The rest has been left mostly unchanged; it seems. Now, as for the scene itself, the aesthetic is a very personal one. As such, the CGI expert decided to express his love for many things.
From the late 1980s Miami vibe to video games such as Grand Theft Auto Vice City or movies like Scarface, everything inspired “this aesthetic, and make a great job of representing the environment.” In the end, it’s really no wonder this pastel creation is one of his favorite art styles.
