4x4 Four-Door Nissan GT-R and Slammed R35 Are Virtually Ready for Extreme Racing

Even diehard fans of the R35 Nissan GT-R might agree the Japanese sports car has been growing long in the tooth. For a while, already. But it turns out that, at least digitally, there are many solutions to keep it fresh.
Let’s face it. Nissan’s current, 14-year-old R35 GT-R sports car is probably the old victim of its success. After all, they say that if something is not broken, why fix it? So, one incremental update after another, and the contemporary iteration is on the verge of passing the decade-and-a-half threshold.
Now, given its iconic legacy, everyone wants the GT-R saga to continue. With an all-new generation, if possible. After all, even the smaller Z got treated to a new chapter, right? But it might be that people are still having too much fun with the R35. Both across the real world and virtual realms.
Frankly, we have seen GT-Rs doing about everything, from grudge racing to becoming JDM tuning monsters. On the other hand, getting them on par with Raptors and TRXs is an entirely different matter. And probably one for virtual artists. Case in point, London, UK-based Al Yasid. He is better known as yasiddesign on social media, and he’s one pixel master that still loves the R35.
Probably way too deeply. Which might be a bit too much, if not for his CGI brush to vent off steam. Or some fog, at least. Anyway, he favors misty apparitions as of late. And they’re truly outrageous ones, at least in part. Because on this occasion there’s a couple of GT-Rs to speak of.
The first one, tucked in the background, is not entirely out of the ordinary. It has a mocking Toyota Supra reference on the license plate, as well as the slammed appearance of a widebody racing build. Which isn’t that surprising for a GT-R. On the other hand,...
The foreground R35 is definitely something else. Not only does it have four doors instead of just the traditional two. But it also comes with all the bells and whistles one would normally associate with an aftermarket rock-crawling build of a 2021 Ford Bronco or a Ram 1500 TRX. So, what do you say about that, Nissan?
Now, given its iconic legacy, everyone wants the GT-R saga to continue. With an all-new generation, if possible. After all, even the smaller Z got treated to a new chapter, right? But it might be that people are still having too much fun with the R35. Both across the real world and virtual realms.
Frankly, we have seen GT-Rs doing about everything, from grudge racing to becoming JDM tuning monsters. On the other hand, getting them on par with Raptors and TRXs is an entirely different matter. And probably one for virtual artists. Case in point, London, UK-based Al Yasid. He is better known as yasiddesign on social media, and he’s one pixel master that still loves the R35.
Probably way too deeply. Which might be a bit too much, if not for his CGI brush to vent off steam. Or some fog, at least. Anyway, he favors misty apparitions as of late. And they’re truly outrageous ones, at least in part. Because on this occasion there’s a couple of GT-Rs to speak of.
The first one, tucked in the background, is not entirely out of the ordinary. It has a mocking Toyota Supra reference on the license plate, as well as the slammed appearance of a widebody racing build. Which isn’t that surprising for a GT-R. On the other hand,...
The foreground R35 is definitely something else. Not only does it have four doors instead of just the traditional two. But it also comes with all the bells and whistles one would normally associate with an aftermarket rock-crawling build of a 2021 Ford Bronco or a Ram 1500 TRX. So, what do you say about that, Nissan?