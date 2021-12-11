Time Attack DC Integra Doesn't Care the Reinvented Acura Is Bland, Seeks Build Slot

Let's face it. The general reception among fans has been mixed, to say the least, about Acura’s reinvented fifth-generation Integra. So, what can a virtual artist do about it? Play with a Honda, of course.
Acura gave us a welcome surprise when it announced the impending return of the storied Integra nameplate, complete with the well-known label under the left headlight. But the audience hasn’t gone through the roof in ecstasy once the luxury Japanese automaker presented its Integra Prototype. And perhaps we can’t blame them.
After all, it’s quite hard to make a five-door liftback both attractive, low priced, and a potential technical sibling to Honda’s eleventh-generation Civic (Si). So, many voices were raised in concern. CGI brushes were quick to change the natural realm’s order of things. And pixel masters even refocused on earlier, arguably cooler interpretations.
Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media. He may be the Head Designer at West Coast Customs during work hours, but he never forgets about a couple of important things when off-duty: his Indonesian heritage and the love for all things JDM. On this occasion, both expressed in the form of a Time Attack-style widebody third-generation Honda Integra.
Luckily, it’s not the version with the unusual “spider eyes” four headlight front end design, but rather the DC implementation of the series. Otherwise, those bubbly lights might have been too distracting from the actual build. Which, by the way, has a chance to become reality, and just in time for the 2022 edition of IMX (Indonesia Modification Expo), the country’s “first and largest automotive lifestyle expo.”
Anyway, the new sponsor seems ready, so all that remains to be done is find the right Honda/Acura Integra Coupe donor and start the project. Complete with cool yellow paintjob, black contrasting bits on the aggressive widebody kit, that humongous rear wing, and the slammed stance to match the bronze-painted Rebarelled DNZ Groza wheels.
