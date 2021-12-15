Fox Body Ford Mustang Freestyle Looks Cool, Has Nothing on 3-Door New Edge Volvo

According to Hagerty, one of the best possible used car market buys right now might be the odd, classical Volvo station wagon. But we really need to stretch our imagination far and wide if these mashups are to become affordable build projects.
Sure, it may not even be a Volvo 245 tucked neatly behind this virtual artist’s latest projects. Still, it goes to show that although mostly discarded from OEM focus, station wagons are still great automotive heroes. Now, as far as pixel masters are concerned, they’re not just for hauling, but also for mashing up.
Jim, the CGI expert behind the jlord8 account on social media, has a fervent passion for the 1980s and 1990s classics. He expresses love in all kinds of ways. Some for the better, some for the worse, and others for the quirky side of life. Nevertheless, he is relentlessly churning out one digital project after another on a daily basis, so it’s only logical for him to stretch our imagination to not run out of ideas.
Sometimes, it seems that he just gets into a station wagon-like trance. It’s not the first time we have seen this manifestation, and probably won’t even be the last one. Naturally, he always likes to spice things up a little bit. Like those recent couple of times when he fiddled with AMC’s Eagle to make it a Trackhawk monster or to virtually revive Dodge’s Magnum with some help from Ram’s 1500 TRX.
Now, don’t feel outraged just yet. We are only getting to the Mustang part of the past couple of days. First off, he decided to showcase an unnamed white “car.” He did say everything is still a work in progress situation, hence the totally awkward apparition. One that’s part fourth-generation New Edge Ford Mustang and part non-descript Volvo Wagon (is that a Volvo 850R wagon?!).
Even better, and probably just to make sure purists would run amuck crying, this is also a three-door... something. Well, if the virtual artist would only resolve the conflict between the side doors and the additional set of pillars, that would really be interesting. Capable of both hauling and breaking the norm at any party...
Anyway, that’s not all. Based on the overwhelmingly critical fan base reception and finally remembering that even his parents had a Ford Freestyle once, he tried his best to outsmart the previous three-door New Edge Volvo mashup. Oddly enough, the Blue Oval’s crossover utility vehicle (also called Taurus X for a while) with a very short lifespan (2005-2009) looks cool enough with a Fox Body Mustang front end perched on top of it.
Additionally, at least from the perspective, we are witnessing this new polemic-inducing mashup, it seems the CUV influences of the original were toned down as much as possible. Thus, it makes this an odd entry for a possible third-generation Mustang station wagon transformation. Not that we haven’t seen crazy stuff done to the Fox Mustang, but we feel this one is also entirely wishful thinking.
