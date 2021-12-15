2021 Cadillac Escalade Feels Too Edgy? Well, It Could Have Been Way Smoother

Given the allure of the fifth-generation GMT1XX Caddy Escalade and ESV, no one would dare call out the flagship SUV for having lost its edge. Quite literally since it’s another great example of the many facets of the company’s styling ethos.
Interestingly, the current crop of General Motors full-size SUVs was not spearheaded by the most expensive sibling. Instead, the Detroit automaker allowed Chevrolet its moment of bright shining in the spotlight with the earlier introduction of the fifth-generation Tahoe/twelfth-generation Suburban just a little over two years ago.
Only then did it follow with the official reveal of the GMC Yukon/Yukon XL (January 2020) and the arrival of the flagship Caddys. The Escalade and Escalade ESV are almost two years old, but they still feel about as fresh as a recently-uncovered diamond. The flagship SUV, on the other hand, is not rough and uncut, but a chiseled example of the company’s well-known multi-faceted design briskly adapted for the second decade of the 21st century.
Many people love Cadillac’s edgy styling, particularly because it’s equal parts bold, elegant, determined, and ready to stand out in any crowd. If not in stock form, then an entire aftermarket world is just around the corner. On the other hand, we can easily assume that not everyone feels the same way. As curious as it may be for some, sometimes an Escalade is not everyone’s cup of tea particularly because of the brashness of its design.
Oddly enough, there’s proof that it might have been different. Way smoother, but just as “elegant and imposing” as ever, according to General Motors’ Design Center. Evidence comes in the form of a newly presented sketch of the Escalade that’s part of the “early work” on the current generation. And don’t think it was made by an unknown.
Instead, the virtual signature belongs to Robin Krieg, who is the Lead Exterior Designer at Cadillac. So, it’s quite interesting to notice the official massive transformation that occurred between that eerie ideation sketch moment (back in 2019, it seems) and the current real-world Escalade presentation.
Only then did it follow with the official reveal of the GMC Yukon/Yukon XL (January 2020) and the arrival of the flagship Caddys. The Escalade and Escalade ESV are almost two years old, but they still feel about as fresh as a recently-uncovered diamond. The flagship SUV, on the other hand, is not rough and uncut, but a chiseled example of the company’s well-known multi-faceted design briskly adapted for the second decade of the 21st century.
Many people love Cadillac’s edgy styling, particularly because it’s equal parts bold, elegant, determined, and ready to stand out in any crowd. If not in stock form, then an entire aftermarket world is just around the corner. On the other hand, we can easily assume that not everyone feels the same way. As curious as it may be for some, sometimes an Escalade is not everyone’s cup of tea particularly because of the brashness of its design.
Oddly enough, there’s proof that it might have been different. Way smoother, but just as “elegant and imposing” as ever, according to General Motors’ Design Center. Evidence comes in the form of a newly presented sketch of the Escalade that’s part of the “early work” on the current generation. And don’t think it was made by an unknown.
Instead, the virtual signature belongs to Robin Krieg, who is the Lead Exterior Designer at Cadillac. So, it’s quite interesting to notice the official massive transformation that occurred between that eerie ideation sketch moment (back in 2019, it seems) and the current real-world Escalade presentation.