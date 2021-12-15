2022 Nissan Armada/Patrol Gets Tough 4x4 Love, Comes Out Digitally Stronger

Unlike BMW, which first shows cold-weather testing then in the middle of December brings forward an i7 luxury EV sedan to brag about its extreme hot-weather development process, virtual artists are allowed to derail from the norm. Especially when the result is great.
The jury is still out on the German automaker’s upcoming all-new 7 Series flagship. But as far as we are concerned, based on the spy shots and digital transformations we have seen, don’t get your hopes up for a positive reception. On the other hand, Nissan is a good example in terms of automakers that manage to make a quirky design look good.
Case in point, the recently updated second-generation Armada/sixth-generation Patrol. It’s still as hulking as it gets, but it wears proudly the recent front-fascia “C-shaped” styling tune. Granted, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s also not going to generate instant hate reactions and will certainly stand out in any full-size SUV crowd.
Besides, at the behest of a virtual artist, it can always forget the Northern hemisphere is “enjoying” the early signs of winter. Yes, unlike automakers who think their luxury sedan is the only full EV in the world (in that segment) – which it is not – CGI experts are allowed to disconnect from reality. Some might even dare say we should encourage them to do so, and let their imagination run rampant.
But, on this occasion, it suffices to bring a desert landscape to serve as the background for a cool Armada/Patrol transformation. With a mesmerizing behind-the-scenes CGI brush stroke story from SRK Designs, we can all witness the morphing of the full-size SUV from a family-oriented high-rider into a full-blown, desert-storming 4x4.
And, best of all, the modifications seem easy to replicate in the real world. As such, the new version has a slightly different (mesh) grille that makes way for additional LED driving lights, a fully-ruggedized plastic bumper, as well as extra underbody protection. The sides also got treated to better-protected wheel arches, new side sills, and the ubiquitous set of chunky tires and aftermarket wheels. Neat, right?
Case in point, the recently updated second-generation Armada/sixth-generation Patrol. It’s still as hulking as it gets, but it wears proudly the recent front-fascia “C-shaped” styling tune. Granted, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s also not going to generate instant hate reactions and will certainly stand out in any full-size SUV crowd.
Besides, at the behest of a virtual artist, it can always forget the Northern hemisphere is “enjoying” the early signs of winter. Yes, unlike automakers who think their luxury sedan is the only full EV in the world (in that segment) – which it is not – CGI experts are allowed to disconnect from reality. Some might even dare say we should encourage them to do so, and let their imagination run rampant.
But, on this occasion, it suffices to bring a desert landscape to serve as the background for a cool Armada/Patrol transformation. With a mesmerizing behind-the-scenes CGI brush stroke story from SRK Designs, we can all witness the morphing of the full-size SUV from a family-oriented high-rider into a full-blown, desert-storming 4x4.
And, best of all, the modifications seem easy to replicate in the real world. As such, the new version has a slightly different (mesh) grille that makes way for additional LED driving lights, a fully-ruggedized plastic bumper, as well as extra underbody protection. The sides also got treated to better-protected wheel arches, new side sills, and the ubiquitous set of chunky tires and aftermarket wheels. Neat, right?