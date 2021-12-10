5 Facelifted 2023 Audi A6 Drops the Fake Skin in a Fake Way, Can You Tell What's New?

Logically, a Custom Nissan Patrol/Armada 6x6 Might Soon Become Real in the UAE

Unfortunately, there are no technical specifications attached to the digital vision. All we can do is judge the two livery options. So, which one should be our cup of tea? A greenish body hue with humongous white-wall tires or a subtle camouflage pattern that still makes it stand out in any crowd? My own two cents are on the latter, frankly. The Japanese automaker introduced the second-generation Armada back in 2016 at the Chicago Auto Show. And, instead of using the American-built Titan pickup architecture, they saved a lot of greenbacks with help from the global platform of Nissan’s Patrol and Infiniti QX80. So, one can even dare say the Armada is just as legendary as a Patrol...For many it might be simply wishful thinking, considering the legacy of the latter nameplate which harks back to 1951. After all, the Toyota Land Cruiser competitor has been subjected to incredible builds for decades. And had ample time to solidify its off-road appeal in various corners of the Earth.Now, even virtual artists will elevate the Patrol/Armada to its rightful place, especially when they have a client commission . And with the idea behind this project originating from somewhere in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), do we need to fake surprise when faced with a custommonster? Especially since the upcoming real-world owner lives in the wealthy Abu Dhabi.Without a proper description courtesy of Nazar Eisa – the industrial/creative designer residing on Behance – there are many possible interpretations for the “custom Nissan Patrol 6x6 for a client in Abu Dhabi” title. Maybe it’s just a piece of off-road Nissan art destined to live its life solely on a canvas. But since we are dealing with a UAE reference, our money would be well spent on placing a bet that it’s actually going to become a real, full-size dune-bashing 6x6 SUV. Sooner, rather than later.Unfortunately, there are no technical specifications attached to the digital vision. All we can do is judge the two livery options. So, which one should be our cup of tea? A greenish body hue with humongous white-wall tires or a subtle camouflage pattern that still makes it stand out in any crowd? My own two cents are on the latter, frankly.