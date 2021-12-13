2023 BMW 7 Series Gets Catfished Into the Digital World Using Lots of CGI

More on this:

1 2023 BMW 7 Series Hits the ’Ring, Looks Like a Hyundai Kona Sedan on Steroids

2 Next-Gen BMW 7 Series Rendered Using (Better?) Alternative Design Language

3 2023 BMW 7 Series Could Look Like This, Feature More Self-driving Tech

4 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 Electric Prototypes Show Self-Driving Tech

5 2023 BMW 7 Series Will Hark Back to the Original 7 Series