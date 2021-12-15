2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Reinvents Carrera GT, Morphs Into Stunning Roadster EV

Slowly, but steadily, Porsche’s battery electric Taycan is becoming a fully-fledged model family. One can have it as a four-door sedan, or five-door ST/shooting brake. And there are also countless versions.
Just as per 911 tradition, Porsche loves to overcrowd the nameplate offering with lots and lots of slightly different variations. As far as the Taycan is concerned, one can have it with plain and simple RWD or in 4S all-wheel-drive form. Naturally, both can be optioned with a “performance battery plus” if the standard, entry-level one does not provide enough range and oomph.
Just recently, the legendary German sports car and SUV maker also bridged the gap between these versions and the feisty Turbo/Turbo S high-performance models at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Enter the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS. In both sedan and GTS Sport Turismo form. And yes, the latter is just a slightly different five-door Shooting Brake Cross Turismo.
But Porsche loves to complicate things. Well, there is at least one virtual artist that aims to simplify the equation. At the same time, he still allows for further Taycan expansion. Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, is back with another interesting idea for a cool transformation. And because the GTS is envisioned as the sporty legendary entry into the Taycan roster, why not go for a slightly outrageous creation?
As controversial as it may seem to morph a 4/5-door EV into a two-door roadster, this move is not without logic. After all, one day Tesla will have its second-generation Roadster running around. And while Porsche may not be on par when using the Taycan GTS underpinnings (590 hp, 3.5 seconds to 60 mph/96 kph), it would certainly have the advantage of legacy.
This is because the CGI expert envisioned the Taycan GTS Roadster as a direct reference towards the (in)famous Porsche Carrera GT. Naturally, if Porsche ever envisioned a spiritual successor, one that’s fully sustainable would rank high on the to-do list. Unfortunately, as stunning as it may be, this is just wishful thinking.
