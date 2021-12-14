Don't Tell Santa, but This 1969 Ford Mustang Has Been a Bad Boy

What is your favorite Ford Mustang? If you immediately said the one made in 1967, then you deserve a pat on the back, because you, sir, (or ma’am), know your cars.
The second best-looking ‘Stang, according to this writer anyway, is the 1969 model. It took the timeless design of its predecessor and rearranged it in a head-turning way. Realistically speaking, we’d probably mess around with the suspension of such a car, give it a modern A/C unit, and different wheels that mirror the looks of the OEM sets, albeit on a slightly bigger scale.
Beyond this, more reliable firepower would definitely be on the agenda too, if money was no issue, and if anything, we’d probably choose the supercharged engine of the latest Mustang Shelby GT500. The 5.2-liter V8 powering it makes it the brand’s punchiest street-legal product yet, and with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque on tap, it’s a force to be reckoned with. On top of that, it rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in a little over 3 seconds, and turns it into a 10-second car down the quarter mile.
Not everyone would agree with our recipe for the perfect 1969 Mustang, and this would include CrimsonAlphaStudio. Who’s that, you ask? Why, that’s the rendering artist behind the pics shared in our gallery. The digital illustrations portray a muscle car on steroids, with side exhaust pipes, ultra-sharp lines, and fat body, which, surprisingly, looks as smooth as butter on a hot pan.
The whole vehicle is much wider than the stock variant, has a big chin spoiler that reminds of Japan’s Bosozoku culture, a scoop on the hood, and hips that definitely do not lie. The back end looks cleaner than before, and for added effect, it sports a wing on top of the trunk lid. New wheels, with shiny lips, provide contrast to the red body, and so does the chrome trim that can be seen on different parts of the exterior.
You see, normally we’re not fans of OTT projects, though this one definitely got under our skin. So, what do you think of it, is it a yay or a nay?
