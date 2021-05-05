Next-Gen Jet Capsule Is a Spaceship on Water, Now Faster, Bigger, Fancier

Rare 1967 Ford Mustang S-Code Flexes a Mighty 390, Pristine Burnt Amber Exterior

If you’re in the market looking for a Mustang but don’t want to waste any time with project cars that would normally require a full restoration, here’s a rare find that’ll certainly catch your attention. 25 photos



First and foremost, let’s see the essentials.



The Mustang here is a 1967 S-Code, and this sets it apart from the rest of the crowd from the very beginning.



All S-Code Mustangs came with a 390 (6.4-liter) V8, and the model we have here retains this unit under the hood, though we’re not being told if it has already been rebuilt or it’s still in the original condition. Furthermore, it’s not clear if it’s working or not, but given the overall shape of the car and how great everything looks, there’s a chance it does it perfectly.



The 390 on the S-Code generated 325 horsepower and 427 pound-feet of torque, so it’s a pretty solid choice for those seeking a more thrilling ride in a Mustang.



eBay seller



eBay seller mkeller57 claims the Burnt Amber finish on this Mustang makes the car extremely rare, as only close to 850 are believed to have been built with the same color and trim package, but no evidence in this regard has been produced and a Marti report would definitely come in handy.

It goes without saying a Mustang this rare and special can't come cheap, and this car really doesn't. However, it hasn't been listed for auction, so it's available with a fixed price, as the seller hopes they would be able to get $79,000 for the Mustang, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled for other possible deals.

