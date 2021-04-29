Boss Level: 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback With Coyote V8 Seeks Highest Bidder

This mean-looking Mustang underwent a complete overhaul since acquired by the seller some ten years ago and has been refurbished inside and out. It also gained a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, but more on that later.
Originally, this rust-free 1969 Mustang Fastback had an orange body, but one can argue that it looks a lot sleeker now that it’s been painted black with subtle Boss 302 stripes. It also boasts black bumpers and trim, fog lights, a front air dam, quarter panel scoops, a subtle rear spoiler, black 18-inch Foose wheels, plus a new dual exhaust system with oval tips.
There are plenty of changes underneath as well, like the Heidts four-link rear suspension or the red Wilwood brake calipers with slotted 12.9” rotors. This Mustang, available through Bring a Trailer, also comes with power brakes and power steering, which should make it not only easier but also safer to drive. The downside is that it might feel less “raw,” but it all depends on what type of experience you’re looking for when driving a first-gen pony such as this.
Moving on to the interior, there are bolstered bucket seats and a rear bench courtesy of MTF (Mustangs to Fear), as well as an MTF headliner. Additional changes include the air conditioning system, USB outlets, a Kenwood stereo with dual 10” subwoofers, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a blue LED-lit AutoMeter gauge cluster with carbon fiber trim (also MTF’s doing).
As for performance, the magic happens via a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a Boss 302 intake manifold, long-tube MTF exhaust headers, and a stainless steel exhaust system with MagnaFlow mufflers. The V8 unit, which is mated to a five-speed TKO-600 manual gearbox, has just over 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on the clock.
During a dyno test run from 2014, this 1969 Fastback clocked 366.25 hp and 324.11 lb-ft (439 Nm) of torque, at the wheels. That’s about 430 crank hp, which is good but certainly not great if you’re looking for a straight-line monster. Still, this should be a very fun car to drive.
