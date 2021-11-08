1969 Ford Mustang Flaunts GT500 Engine, Looks Like the King of the Desert

My passion for cars started early on, back in the '90s. Growing up with movies like "Back to the Future" and "Mad Max," I was always curious about the next strange-looking vehicle I'd encounter. Seeing the V8 Interceptor crossing the post-apocalyptic desert for the first time was intense, to say the least.
We've been turning our attention to cars that don't require roads in the past year or so. The kind of vehicles you can drive through the desert at high speeds. Imagine taking on the Sahara desert in a car. We're talking 3.5 million square miles (9.06 million square km) of almost complete nothingness. If that doesn't sound like the ultimate Earth-bound adventure, I don't know what does. But that kind of idea can be highly difficult, if not impossible, to put into practice with a fossil-fuel-powered vehicle.
Upcoming electric vehicles will be using solar panels to recharge their batteries and I imagine that in 10 or 15 years from now, it will be feasible to cross the desert in such a vehicle. But until then, we'll have to settle for driving around for as long as our fuel tanks will allow us to. Just like with road-going vehicles, some people will probably prefer to buy something that's already capable of going off-road, like the Marsien.
But there is bound to be a category of enthusiasts who would love to take on the challenge in their own, custom-built vehicle. Even at this point, there are plenty of options available. Starting with an SUV or a pickup truck seems like the obvious choice for most, but why not do it in a sports car? Hiring a 3D artist would be a great first step, as that would help you materialize your ideas.
We've featured Abimelec Design's work before, but this time he has envisioned something you might have never dreamt of. The first two ingredients include a 1969 Ford Mustang and a brand new Shelby GT500 engine. So far so good, I'm sure a lot of people have dreamt about this combo before. But instead of designing this vehicle to be a street-going muscle car, he turned it into a Prerunner. Have you ever seen a Prerunner Mustang before?
With wide fender flares and off-road tires, this thing looks like it could take on any desert. With almost 800 horsepower at your disposal, you'll be able to create your man-made sandstorm in no time. And if it's built like a Pre-Runner, it would make the most stylish solution for Baja or Dakar racers looking to scout the course before the main event. One thing's for sure, if we were to get another "Mad Max" movie sometime in the not-so-distant future, this Mustang should be chosen as the hero car!
