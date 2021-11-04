2022 BMW X7 Shows Its Facelifted Skin in Unofficial Renderings

BMW has spent a lot of time giving the X7 its first mid-cycle refresh, and with the latest prototypes spotted wearing the final production headlights, it was only natural that someone, somewhere, would digitally peel its artificial skin away.
That someone was Kolesa, with their unofficial renderings previewing its new design. Right off the bat, we have to admit that it looks better than expected, with the double headlamp signature flanking the even bigger grille. The upper units act as the daytime running lights, and the lower ones will be tasked with the job of illuminating the road ahead.
We’re not so sure that the bumper will actually look like this, because the side air intakes and chin seem a bit too much compared to the scooped testers. At the back, however, the changes appear to be spot on, for the most part, including the reflectors, which were moved further up, and tweaked taillights separated by a chrome strip. The bumper and diffuser seem too aggressive on the other hand, but almost anything is possible, isn’t it?
The tech-infused cockpit of the 2022 X7 will sport the big curved display, apparently, and this will be the centerpiece inside. Elsewhere, it should probably arrive with the usual upholstery and trim revisions, and there is a small chance that drivers will be assisted on the go by additional and/or perhaps updated safety systems.
Reports have indicated that it will launch with six- and eight-pot units, in addition to a plug-in hybrid powertrain or maybe more. The full-blown M variant still isn’t on the agenda, so interested parties will have to settle for the Alpina XB7. The latter is also in the process of being renewed and might launch not long after the normal X7 does, which is understood to premiere in the first half of 2022.
