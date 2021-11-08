Ford “Let There Be Carnage” Mustang RTR Spec 5 Is Just Itching To Swallow a Camaro

Can you think of anything that the Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 might have in common with the Spider-man villain Carnage? How about the fact that they are both insane? Of course, the Mustang is insane in a good way, whereas the Marvel character is definitely a few sandwiches short of a picnic.
Still, we love the idea of dressing up the RTR in a Carnage-themed wrap, even if it was done just digitally, as you see here courtesy of pixel artist Shashank Das. The only thing to take issue with are those red headlights, which look more like the eyes of a Terminator – leaving them as they were would have been more appropriate, given the character’s predominantly white eyes.
If you want to see more of Carnage, you can look for some Marvel comic books, or you can check out the movie Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.
However, if it’s the Mustang RTR Spec 5 you want to learn more about, well then, you’re in the right place. Unveiled back in 2020, the Spec 5 upgrade was limited to just 10 units, all powered by a 5.0-liter V8 fitted with a Ford Performance Phase 2 supercharger. The result of this union was 750 hp and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque.
Visually, these cars were inspired by Vaughn Gittin Jr’s drift car, hence the flare fenders with visible bolts and all the other upgrades. Everything from the grille to the bumpers, diffusers, spoilers and various panels had to be customized. Even the interior got the RTR treatment, meaning a custom shift knob, graphics, sway bars and so on.
Compared to a Shelby GT500, the Mustang RTR Spec 5 produces 10 fewer horsepower but 45 more lb-ft (61 Nm) of torque, which you’ve guessed it, should come in handy if you’re looking to drift the vehicle with more ease.
