2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Sale, Costs More Than You Can Imagine

You see, the 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 is listed from $72,900 on Ford’s official website. Sure, that’s before destination, dealer fees, and options, but even after factoring them in, you get a lot of car for the money.As for the one advertised on eBay , it costs a whopping $175,595 as per the latest update that dates back to last week. Breathing the same air as other new Fords in the dealer’s lot, save for the occasional Mazda6 and others, it is also their most expensive listing, even pricier than a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid that's in their possession, which is a $159,000 affair.There is nothing to report on in the looks department, because we are literally talking about a brand new car. It sports the blue paint finish on the outside with white double racing stripes, has 20-inch carbon fiber wheels wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin, and boasts pretty much everything, from the Carbon Fiber Track Pack and Recaro bucket seats to the digital instrument cluster, infotainment system, leather, and suede upholstery, and a host of driving assistance gear.Ready to hit the track or the drag strip, this 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 uses a sonorous supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. The cross-plane crank power unit works in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission from Tremec, has a Torsen limited-slip differential at the rear, and Brembo brakes. The 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (857 Nm) of torque produced enable a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.1 seconds. On a good day, with someone skilled at the helm, it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.