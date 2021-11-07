4 2020 Shelby GT500 Is Out for Porsche 911 Turbo S Blood, Receives Killer Blow

2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Sale, Costs More Than You Can Imagine

This Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has been collecting dust ever since it left the factory floor earlier this year, bar the occasional wipe of course, and needs to collect some miles too. Only there is a big problem, and that is the asking price. 21 photos



As for the one advertised on



There is nothing to report on in the looks department, because we are literally talking about a brand new car. It sports the blue paint finish on the outside with white double racing stripes, has 20-inch carbon fiber wheels wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin, and boasts pretty much everything, from the Carbon Fiber Track Pack and Recaro bucket seats to the digital instrument cluster, infotainment system, leather, and suede upholstery, and a host of driving assistance gear.



Ready to hit the track or the drag strip, this 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 uses a sonorous supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. The cross-plane crank power unit works in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission from Tremec, has a Torsen limited-slip differential at the rear, and Brembo brakes. The 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (857 Nm) of torque produced enable a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.1 seconds. On a good day, with someone skilled at the helm, it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.

