Mustang RTR Series 1 Limited Edition Pack Comes Back for 2021MY, Costs $7,495

It’s been a while since we last heard of the Ford Performance – RTR Vehicles collaboration for the Mustang Series 1 limited edition kit. But fortunately, the conversion pack is making an affordable comeback.
Although one could shop around for even more aftermarket goodies, the main draw for this conversion kit must be its affordable collectability. Seriously, it’s a limited-edition conversion kit that’s going to be produced in just 500 units (with global availability!). And it costs a mere $7,495.
Sure, there are a few caveats. One would be that it’s currently available only for Mustang GT Premium builds and also requires the purchase of the factory GT Performance Package bundle. Still, its availability might expand, as Vaughn Gittin Jr. says the Mustang RTR Series 1 Powered by Ford Performance is actually compatible with both EcoBoost and GT models.
Anyway, as far as the highlights are concerned, we need to set the record straight from the get-go. This is a limited-edition collaboration with Ford Performance, and it differs from the RTR Vehicles Mustang Spec 1/2/3 versions. But it’s not necessarily a downgrade.
On the contrary, for anyone who values OEM elements above else it’s the best of both tuning and factory worlds. The conversion kits include Ford Performance parts as well as RTR Vehicles elements and have factory-backed warranties. Additionally, the sales and installation duties are performed directly at Ford dealerships.
Among the included perks we could mention the bespoke RTR body graphics, Ford Performance 19-inch wheels, as well as the “unique serialized components:” RTR Ford Performance illuminated sill plates, dash plaque, radiator cover badge, or the RTR wheel center caps are also on the list.
This conversion kit is also compatible with both the Ford Performance Track Handling Pack and the MagneRide Suspension Kit. But aside from enhancing the looks, feel, and handling of the 2021 Mustang, there are no upgrades available for the engine. So, it’s a stock six-speed manual (with RTR shift knob) 5.0-liter V8 affair through and through...
